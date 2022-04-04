Mumbai, April 4: The Mumbai Police recently filed a first information report (FIR) after a 45-year-old woman complained of theft and sexual harassment from her house helps.

According to a report in the Indian Express, in 2019 the complainant had approached an agency supplying manpower. The woman wanted to hire a house help in order to take care of her father who was suffering from a medical condition.

Police officials said that over a period of time the agency provided the woman with three house helps and charged her Rs 15,000 per month. The third domestic help identified as Mithilesh Das also stayed at the complainant's home an official said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Das, a resident of Bihar had stolen Rs 19,000 from her house and stopped coming to work post that. However, the woman did not file a complaint back then.

On March 31, the complainant received an obscene video from Devilal Das, who previously worked with the family before Mithilesh. Das also messaged the woman saying 'Hi' and 'Mazza aayega', an officer said. When the woman learned that Devilal and Mithilesh were relatives, she decided to file a complaint.

The police registered an FIR registered against Devilal and Mithilesh on charges of theft and sexual harassment after recording the woman's statement. An officer privy to the case said that they are tracking the location of the accused and hope to arrest them soon.

"We are also checking if the accused have any prior criminal record. We request all agencies providing manpower to houses to ensure that those employed by them do not have any prior criminal record," the officer added.

