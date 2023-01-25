Bengaluru, January 25: Nandagudi police have arrested a farmer for killing a man and burying body in a compost pit. Cops exhumed the body of a 53-year-old Nandeesha V who had gone missing on January 13, from a vermicompost pit dug in the farmland of his alleged killer Prakash at Byranahalli village near Malur in Kolar district on Sunday.

The accused, Prakash from Byranahalli, allegedly tortured Nandeesha till 4.30am on January 14 before forcibly feeding him poison for allegedly having an affair with his wife, reported TOI.

Nandeesha had left his village at 5.30pm to meet Prakash's wife after informing his family members that he would return after paying the wages of workers he supplied to construction firms. When he failed to return, his son had filed a complaint with Nandagudi police on January 15.

Police sprung into action and collected the call details of Nandeesha and found he had spoken to a woman multiple times on the day he went missing. Police suspected her husband, Prakash to be behind the disappearance of Nandeesha. They detained him on Saturday.

Upon interrogation Prakash told police he came to know that his wife was having an affair with Nandeesha. He met Nandeesha near his village on January 13 on the pretext of looking for labourers. Later, he abducted him in his car and tortured him the whole night by beating him with a wooden log, police said. He kept the injured man in the car, and rushed to his residence to kill his wife by feeding her poison but changed his mind after he saw his wife Prakash consoling their child for the future of their two kids.

He again tortured Nandeesha and forced him to consume poison. He came to know that Nandeesha was dead by 4.30am. He called an earthmover operator to dig a pit for vermicompost unit. Later when he left, Prakash brought the body and buried it in the pit.

