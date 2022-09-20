Banda, Sep 20: Fed up of being harassed by their father, who was out on parole, two sisters allegedly consumed poison here, resulting in the death of one, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Parhri village under the Baberu police station area.

Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said on late Sunday night, two sisters had consumed poison. Both the sisters were rushed to the Banda Medical College for treatment, where Priyanka (21) died on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Girl Consumes Poison After Rape, Death Threats From Classmates in Lucknow

The younger sister Sapna (19) is undergoing treatment, he added.

The mother of the girls Rekha Devi lodged a complaint against her husband Malkhan Singh, brother-in-law Suresh and Rajesh, following which a case of abetting suicide was registered against them, Mishra said, adding that the father has been arrested. Puducherry Shocker: Jealous Mother Poisons Daughter’s Topper Classmate, Arrested

Citing the complaint lodged, the Additional SP said the three often used to beat her and her daughters, threatened the with a country made pistol and did not allow them to cook food in the house.

The accused were sentenced to life imprisonment in a double murder case, which had taken place 16 years ago and had come home on parole six months ago, he added.