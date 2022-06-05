Mysuru, June 5: In a shocking incident, a woman committed suicide allegedly due to dowry harassment in Kittur village in Mysuru on Friday. The relative of the deceased on Saturday held a protest outside her husband's home without allowing the body to be cremated and demanding immediate arrest of her husband, and in-laws, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the deceased was identified as Shwetha. She had married Basavaraj three years ago. The couple also has a 15-month-old baby. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 37-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Vijaywada, Parents Allege Dowry Death.

Reportedly, the woman consumed poison on Friday to kill self. The police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident. Further probe into the matter is on, said police.

