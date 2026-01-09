New Delhi, January 9: A staff member of the Saket District Court in Delhi died by suicide on Friday after jumping from the court complex building. The incident sent shockwaves through the legal fraternity, with initial findings suggesting that the deceased was under severe mental stress due to work-related pressure. The deceased has been identified as Harish Singh Mahar, who was employed at the Saket court complex. According to officials, a suicide note was recovered from him, in which he clearly stated that he was taking the extreme step on his own and that no individual should be held accountable for his decision.

In the note, Mahar reportedly mentioned that the pressure of office work had become overwhelming after he took charge as an 'Ahlmad', a court official responsible for maintaining records and assisting judicial proceedings. He wrote that he had been struggling with suicidal thoughts since assuming the role but chose not to share his mental condition with anyone, believing he would be able to cope with the workload. Delhi Shocker: 50-Year-Old Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 12th Floor of Le Méridien Hotel in Connaught Place (Watch Video).

Protest Held Outside Delhi Court After Staffer Dies by Suicide

#WATCH | Delhi: A protest was held outside the court after a court staff member committed suicide by jumping from a building in the Saket court complex. The protestors raised the slogan 'Justice for Harish'. Anil Basoya, Secretary, Saket Court, says, "At around 10 AM, everyone… pic.twitter.com/fvYS3hwNtP — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

Delhi: A court clerk at Saket Court allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor, citing heavy work pressure in a note. Police have launched an investigation Court Secretary, Saket Court, Anil Basoya says, "We received information that an court clerk named Harish,… pic.twitter.com/aNszMod5Vg — IANS (@ians_india) January 9, 2026

The note further revealed that Mahar was a person with 60 per cent disability and found the responsibilities of the post extremely demanding. He wrote that the intensity of the job eventually took a toll on his mental health, leading him to break down under pressure. Persistent stress and an inability to sleep due to constant overthinking were also cited as major factors affecting his well-being.

Mahar also expressed concern about his financial future, stating that opting for early retirement was not a viable option for him. According to the note, early retirement would mean that he would not be able to access his savings or pension benefits until the age of 60, which further worsened his anxiety. Faced with what he perceived as limited options, he felt trapped by his circumstances. Delhi Shocker: CA Dies by Suicide After Inhaling Helium Gas in Hotel in Bengali Market Area; Felt ‘Lonely’.

In a plea addressed to the judiciary, Mahar requested that persons with disabilities be assigned lighter duties so that others do not have to endure similar suffering in the future. He reiterated in the note that his decision was voluntary and emphasised once again that no one should be blamed for his death.

Reacting to the incident, an advocate at the Saket court said he was deeply disturbed after learning about the tragedy. “He was 60 per cent handicapped. I feel that such a demanding post may not be suitable for someone with that level of disability,” the advocate said. He added that members of the legal community have begun protesting outside the court, demanding justice and better working conditions for court staff.

Additional Secretary, Saket Court, Hitesh Baisla said, "Today, a court clerk named Harish jumped from the sixth floor of Block 1 and committed suicide. He left behind a suicide note in which he stated that he was 60 per cent physically handicapped, around 30-35 years old, and took this extreme step due to work pressure." Further investigation is underway.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

