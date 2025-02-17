Agra, February 17: A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district turned tragic when a dispute over the quality of food served to baraatis ended in bloodshed, as the bride's uncle allegedly shot dead a relative of the bridegroom in front of stunned guests on Saturday night, February 15. The bride's uncle, identified as Vijay Kumar, has been arrested.

According to a report by Times Of India, The tragic incident occurred in Roshan Nagar village, located in the Sahawar area of Kasganj district. The victim, 37-year-old Arun Kumar, was part of a wedding procession that had traveled from Sikandrarao in Hathras to attend the ceremony. According to his brother Lalit, Arun made a casual remark while having food after the wedding, stating that the meal was not well-cooked and its quality was subpar. What started as a simple comment soon escalated into a heated argument, ultimately leading to the shocking act of violence that left Arun dead and the wedding guests in disbelief. UP: Woman Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Kasganj; Neighbours Record Video of Murder, May Face Legal Action.

Upon hearing Arun's complaint about the food, the bride's uncle, a man in his early 50s, confronted him, leading to a heated argument. Consumed by rage, he pulled out an illegal 315-bore firearm and shot Arun in the head in front of the shocked wedding guests. Arun was immediately rushed to the district hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, Lalit recounted. A police officer further revealed that the wedding was being held at the house of Rumal Singh, where his daughter’s marriage was taking place. Kasganj Honour Killing Attempt: Girl Shot and Thrown Into Canal by Brothers for Talking to Boy in Uttar Pradesh, Survives.

A case of murder has been registered under BNS Section 103 based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, the officer confirmed. The illegal firearm used in the crime has also been recovered, adding weight to the charges against the accused as the investigation continues.

