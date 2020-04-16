UP: Woman Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Kasganj; Neighbours Record Video of Murder, May Face Legal Action

Murder | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, April 16: A video of a man shooting a 60-year-old woman dead at close range in Uttar Pradesh has emerged on social media platforms. The video shows the man shooting the woman twice at close range in board daylight. The incident reportedly took place at Hodalpur village in Kansganj around 10:30 am. The accused, identified as Monu, was arrested following the murder. The deceased was identified as Shyamvati. Uttar Pradesh: Ration Dealer Held for Raping Married Woman in Shamli.

Another man who sheltered him after the murder was arrested too. The video, apparently recorded by neighbours who did nothing to help the woman as she was crying for help, shows Monu pointing a country-made pistol at Shyamvati and threatening her on the street. The woman gets up and tries to run into her house, but Monu opens fire. The elderly woman falls on her back and is seen crying in pain. Prayagraj Police Dismiss Reports Linking Murder With Tablighi Jamaat.

The neighbours continue to record her last moments. No one comes forward to help her even as the shooter tries to fix his gun and takes another shot. The police said, according to NDTV, neighbours who filmed the murder will face legal action. "...Monu don't shoot...Leave her...Somebody save her..." people can be heard saying in the background. Monu has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section of 25 Arms Act.

"Initial investigation revealed that the accused wanted to illegally take over the victim's home, who used to live alone after the death of her husband. At the moment we are not aware of any criminal history of the accused," Sushil Ghule, superintendent of police Kasganj, was quoted by TOI as saying.