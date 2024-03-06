Kanpur, March 6: A shocking case of attempted honour killing has come to light from the Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, where an 18-year-old girl was shot and thrown into a canal by her brothers and uncle for talking to a male friend on the phone. The girl, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar, managed to survive the attack and reached the police station with the help of a local.

According to a report published in ABPLive, the incident occurred on Monday, March 4, under the jurisdiction of Dholna police station. The girl told the police that her brothers, Nitin Yadav and Golu, and their uncle, Pawan Singh, were unhappy with her friendship with a boy and had beaten her up earlier. She had left her home and gone to her grandmother’s house in Bulandshahr after the assault. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Killed by Father and Brother in Suspected Honour Killing Case in Etah, Body Yet To Be Found.

Girl Shot and Thrown Into Canal by Brothers for Talking to Boy

On Monday, her brothers and uncle came to her grandmother’s house and lied to her that her mother was sick and wanted to see her. They took her in a car and drove towards Kasganj instead of Noida. Near a canal, they stopped the car, and Golu shot her in the lower chest. Her uncle then pushed her into the canal, and Nitin fired two more shots at her. However, she escaped the bullets and swam to the corner of the canal. The accused fled the scene in the car, thinking that she was dead. Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Father Hacks Daughter and Her Boyfriend To Death in Badaun, Surrenders.

The girl was spotted by a local, who helped her reach the police station. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, and her condition is said to be stable. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder against her brothers, cousin and uncle and launched a hunt for them. DSP Ajit Chauhan said the investigation is on, and the accused will be nabbed soon.

