Mumbai, December 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated phase 1 of the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor. The foundation stone for the corridor project was laid in 2019 by PM Narendra Modi. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is considered a dream project of PM Narendra Modi.

All You Need to Know About Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project:

Phase 1 of the project has been built at a cost of Rs 339 crore while the entire budget of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project is said to be over Rs 800 crore. Kashi Vishwanath Dham Is Testament to India’s Culture, Ancient History, Says PM Narendra Modi.

It was PM Modi's vision to facilitate pilgrims and devotees as they had to come across poorly maintained congested streets and surroundings while they went about the age-old custom of taking a dip in the holy Ganga river, collecting its water, and offering it at the temple. With a 320 km long and 20 km wide paved walkway, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will connect the famed temple and the Ganga river, the two things Varanasi is well known for.

Along with phase 1 of the project, twenty-three buildings offering diverse facilities to pilgrims, devotees, and tourists were inaugurated. These 23 buildings include facilitation centers such as 'yatri suvidha kendras', Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

Earlier, the premise was limited to just around 3,000 square feet while the new project is spread over a massive area of about 5 lakh square feet. The project involved the purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around the temple. PM Narendra Modi Takes Holy Dip In Ganga At Lalita Ghat in Varanasi (Watch Video).

PMO in an official statement said that the project was conceptualised to create an easily accessible pathway to connect the significant Kashi Vishwanath temple to the banks of the River Ganga, said a PMO statement. In the process, properties obstructing the corridor were removed in litigation, shopowners-homeowners were rehabilitated and existing heritage sites were preserved also over 40 ancient temples were rediscovered and restored, PMO added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2021 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).