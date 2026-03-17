Varanasi, March 17: A major controversy has erupted in Varanasi after a viral video showed a group holding an Iftar gathering on a boat in the Ganga River, allegedly throwing chicken biryani waste into the sacred water. The incident triggered massive public outrage, leading to the arrest of 14 individuals by Varanasi police.

The video, widely circulated on social media, captured people breaking their Ramadan fast mid-river, with accusations of littering food, bones, and plastic directly into the Ganga. Locals and religious groups condemned the act, calling it a serious insult to the sanctity of the holy river. Tinder Dating Scam in Mumbai: 10 Friends Conduct Sting Operation, Bust Fraud Operating at Heaven Terrace 72 Cafe in Andheri; 8 Arrested.

14 Arrested For Iftar On Ganga Boat

All the 14 Muslim men seen on boat Iftar in Varanasi have been arrested. The FIR was registered based on the complaint of Bhartiya Janata Yuva morcha office bearer who accused the arrested men of hurting the religious sentiments. https://t.co/1Z6KnUgu59 pic.twitter.com/HNk2ng9ohN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 17, 2026

प्रकरण में तत्काल अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 14 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — DCP Kashi (@VnsDcp) March 17, 2026

Acting swiftly, police registered a case at Kotwali Police Station following a complaint by a resident. The accused have been booked under charges related to hurting religious sentiments and polluting a sacred site. Authorities are also identifying others seen in the footage. Food Adulteration Racket Busted in Telangana: 2 Arrested, Expired Chemicals and Laddus Seized In Mailardevpally.

Officials confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and urged citizens not to spread inflammatory content online. The incident has once again highlighted the sensitivity around maintaining the purity and religious significance of the Ganga in Varanasi.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).