Thiruvananthapuram, July 16: The Kerala Police on Sunday arrested six persons for gang-raping a 17-year-old girl. Police said that the minor was gang-raped in December 2022 at Adoor in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. The girl, according to police, was silent most of the time at home and when her parents inquired, she did not give a clear reply.

School authorities later took the help of Childline and during the counselling it was revealed that she was raped by six people on different dates. Police registered a case on July 6 after taking information from Childline. Bihar Horrific Gang Rape Case: Minor Tribal Girl, on Way to Wedding, Gang-Raped by 8 in Bihar's Bagaha District.

The girl was lured by her boyfriend, who first raped her, and later asked her to meet his friends. Police said that six of them raped her and all are under police custody now. Bhopal Shocker: 75-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping Six-Year-Old Girl in Nishatpura.

Sources in Adoor police told IANS that the men were under custody and being questioned.

