Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): A 75-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in the state capital Bhopal, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Babu alias Shareef (75) and the victim is a tenant at his house. The incident has been reported under Nishatpura police station limits in the city.

Nishatpura Police station in charge Rupesh Dubey told ANI over phone, "The incident occurred on the night of June 2. The victim's family lives on rent at the accused's house. On the night of the incident, the girl was playing at home and her mother was preparing food. Meanwhile, the accused arrived there and took the girl with him on the pretext of caressing her."

The accused took her to a room and started touching her private part. In the meantime, there was a power cut and during this the accused raped the girl. When the minor suffered the pain in her private part, the family members took her to the doctor where the doctor expressed the possibility of rape with her, he added.

When the doctor and family members asked the girl about the problem, she told them about the incident. After that the family members informed the police about the matter, Dubey said.

He added that the police registered a case into the matter under IPC sections 376, 376AB, section 5 and 6 of POCSO Act into the matter and also arrested the accused. (ANI)

