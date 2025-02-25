Thiruvananthapuram, February 25: In a killing rampage, a 23-year-old man murdered five people, including his family members and lover, and injured his mother near Venjarammoodu police station area in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, officials said on Tuesday. According to the police, the 23-year-old, identified as Afan, killed his grandmother, father's brother, father's brother's wife, 14-year-old brother and lover. He also attacked his mother, who was severely injured in the incident.

His mother has been admitted to the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and is in critical condition. Following the murders, the accused surrendered in Venjarammoodu police station. He admitted to killing six people. Kollam Horror: Woman Dies As Husband Allegedly Sets Car on Fire in Kerala’s Chemmammukku.

The accused told police that he hunted down his family members and lover in three separate houses. According to police, he also revealed that he had taken poison and was rushed to the hospital. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)