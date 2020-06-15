Kerala Issues SOPs for Short Visits to State; Visit Only for 7 Days, Register on COVID-19 Jagratha Portal to Get Pass and More; Here’s the List

Kochi, June 15: The state government of Kerala has announced Standard operating procedures (SOPs) and health advisories for short visits to the southern state. In its advisory, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has strictly advised all visitors to provide details of local itinerary along with purpose of visit, local accommodation and contact person. "Any deviations from this shall be informed to authorities with valid reasons", the advisory added. Kerala Govt Makes COVID-19 Test Certificate Mandatory For Passengers Flying In From Middle East.

In Kerala, six new places were declared as hotspots while one was excluded from the list. Currently, there were 122 hotspots in Kerala. According to a state press release, Malappuram has 204 positive cases, the highest in the state, followed by Palakkad with 154 and Thrissur with 151 cases. Kannur and Kasaragod have 136 and 102 cases respectively.

Here's the list of SOP & health advisories for short visits to the state:

The duration of the visit shall not be more than 7 days. The person should leave on the 8th day from the state The person visiting should register himself on the COVID-19 jagratha portal and obtain entry pass for the state visit The visitor should provide details of the local itinerary along with the purpose of the visit, local accommodation and contact person District collectors will verify the details and then approve the short visit of the person The local contact/ company/ firm/ sponsor shall be responsible for the visit of the person The visitor should go directly to the hotel/ place of stay without halting anywhere in between the place of arrival and place of stay The visitor should not visit any public place and hospital during the stay in the state. They shall not meet any other person apart from the work they got permission of Traveler should carry hand sanitizer and extra face masks while travelling The visitor should refrain from coming in contact with the elderly and kids below 10 years of age Students coming to the state for attending exam or any other educational purpose should not come out of the rooms for any other purpose other than the approved one.

The southern state has reported a marginal dip in fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 54 people, including three health workers, testing positive, taking the tally to 2,460. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said as many as 56 people were cured of the deadly virus as the total active cases stood at 1,340. "So far, 1,101 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the state and 1,340 people are still under treatment for the infection. A total of 2,42,767 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,023 are isolated in hospitals," she said.

