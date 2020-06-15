Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Kerala Issues SOPs for Short Visits to State; Visit Only for 7 Days, Register on COVID-19 Jagratha Portal to Get Pass and More; Here’s the List

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 01:19 PM IST
A+
A-
Kerala Issues SOPs for Short Visits to State; Visit Only for 7 Days, Register on COVID-19 Jagratha Portal to Get Pass and More; Here’s the List
Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kochi, June 15: The state government of Kerala has announced Standard operating procedures (SOPs) and  health advisories for short visits to the southern state. In its advisory, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has strictly advised all visitors to provide details of local itinerary along with purpose of visit, local accommodation and contact person. "Any deviations from this shall be informed to authorities with valid reasons", the advisory added. Kerala Govt Makes COVID-19 Test Certificate Mandatory For Passengers Flying In From Middle East.

In Kerala, six new places were declared as hotspots while one was excluded from the list. Currently, there were 122 hotspots in Kerala. According to a state press release, Malappuram has 204 positive cases, the highest in the state, followed by Palakkad with 154 and Thrissur with 151 cases. Kannur and Kasaragod have 136 and 102 cases respectively.

Here's the list of SOP & health advisories for short visits to the state:

  1. The duration of the visit shall not be more than 7 days. The person should leave on the 8th day from the state

  2. The person visiting should register himself on the COVID-19 jagratha portal and obtain entry pass for the state visit

  3. The visitor should provide details of the local itinerary along with the purpose of the visit, local accommodation and contact person

  4. District collectors will verify the details and then approve the short visit of the person

  5. The local contact/ company/ firm/ sponsor shall be responsible for the visit of the person

  6. The visitor should go directly to the hotel/ place of stay without halting anywhere in between the place of arrival and place of stay

  7. The visitor should not visit any public place and hospital during the stay in the state. They shall not meet any other person apart from the work they got permission of

  8. Traveler should carry hand sanitizer and extra face masks while travelling

  9. The visitor should refrain from coming in contact with the elderly and kids below 10 years of age

  10. Students coming to the state for attending exam or any other educational purpose should not come out of the rooms for any other purpose other than the approved one.

Take a Look at All the SOPs Announced by the Kerala Govt:

The southern state has reported a marginal dip in fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 54 people, including three health workers, testing positive, taking the tally to 2,460. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said as many as 56 people were cured of the deadly virus as the total active cases stood at 1,340. "So far, 1,101 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the state and 1,340 people are still under treatment for the infection. A total of 2,42,767 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,023 are isolated in hospitals," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus Coronavirus Cases in India Coronavirus in India Coronavirus lockdown COVID 19 Kerala Advisory Kerala Travel Rules Kerala Visit Kerala Visit Rules Pinarayi Vijayan SOPs to Visit Kerala
You might also like
Earthquake of 4.4 Magnitude on Richter Scale Hit 83 Km Northwest of Rajkot: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

Earthquake of 4.4 Magnitude on Richter Scale Hit 83 Km Northwest of Rajkot: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
Sensex Tanks 700 Points to 33,089, Nifty Goes Below 9,770, Investor Sentiments Dampen Further After May WPI Inflation Falls 3.2%
News

Sensex Tanks 700 Points to 33,089, Nifty Goes Below 9,770, Investor Sentiments Dampen Further After May WPI Inflation Falls 3.2%
‘Virus Sleeps, When We Sleep,’ Pakistan Politician Fazal Ur Rahman’s Bizarre Claim in Viral Video Tickles Funny Bones of Twitterati! Check Hilarious Reactions
Viral

‘Virus Sleeps, When We Sleep,’ Pakistan Politician Fazal Ur Rahman’s Bizarre Claim in Viral Video Tickles Funny Bones of Twitterati! Check Hilarious Reactions
Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'
Politics

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'
T Veena, Daughter of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Marries DYFI President Mohammad Riyas, View Pics
News

T Veena, Daughter of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Marries DYFI President Mohammad Riyas, View Pics
Family Offices are Joining the Fight Against COVID-19
Auto

Family Offices are Joining the Fight Against COVID-19
NDA & NA Exam 2020 Date: UPSC to Release Combined Notification on June 16, Exam to be held on September 6
Education

NDA & NA Exam 2020 Date: UPSC to Release Combined Notification on June 16, Exam to be held on September 6
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement