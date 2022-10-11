Mumbai, October 11: In a shocking incident that took place in Kerala, a stray dog allegedly attacked and bit not one or two but 10 people in Kochi. According to reports, the alleged incident took place on Tuesday morning near Thrikkakara Temple Road and Pipeline Road at Cochin University of Science and Technology.

As per a report in The Hindu, the dog, who is suspected of having rabies allegedly attacked the people who were out for a morning walk. Officials said that the incident took place around 5.30 am near Cochin University. Jammu and Kashmir: Tea Seller Saves Wild Deer From Stray Dogs in Kathua.

Reports also said that most of the people were bitten by the rabid dog on their legs. However, one person was also bitten by the stray dog on his finger. Councillor of Kalamassery municipality Pramod Kumar, who represents the Thrikkakara Temple Ward said the dog ran away after attacking and biting the people.

After the attack by the stray dog, the injured people were rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Ernakulam and a private hospital in Thrikkakara for medical treatment. The injured were given vaccine and were kept under observation. Stray Dog Attack in Kerala: Canine Bites Former MLA, 3 Others in Palakkad; Cameraman Attacked in Separate Incident in Kozhikode.

After the incident came to light, local authorities said that they were unbale to trace the canine. A.K Nishad, chairman of the Health standing committee said that the sought help of dog-catchers who are engaged with Kochi corporation Kochi Corporation and the Ernakulam district panchayat.

