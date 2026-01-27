Hyderabad, January 27: A five-year-old girl was seriously injured after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad’s Khairatabad area on Tuesday, January 27. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the child being cornered and attacked by the canines while she was playing near her residence. Residents rushed to her rescue after hearing her screams, managing to drive the dogs away, but the girl had already sustained deep puncture wounds on her limbs and torso.

The victim was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. According to medical staff, while her condition is stable, the severity of the bites has necessitated multiple stitches and a series of anti-rabies vaccinations. This latest incident has reignited the fierce debate over urban safety and the management of stray animals in Telangana’s capital. Mass Dog Killing in Telangana: Over 1,100 Strays Killed in 30 Days; What’s Driving the Brutal Cull?

Hyderabad : Five-year-old Paka Sharvi, a UKG student, was brutally attacked by a stray dog while playing outside her residence in Khairatabad. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.#CCTV #dogbite #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/rQnEGI0XES — Nawab Abrar (@nawababrar131) January 27, 2026

Hyderabad Dog Attack: Escalating Tensions and Mass Culling Reports

The attack comes at a time of extreme tension across the state regarding the stray dog menace. Following a string of similar incidents over the past few weeks, reports have surfaced of "mass culling" of dogs in various districts of Telangana. While animal rights activists have condemned these illegal killings, local community groups argue that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has failed to control the rising canine population through sterilization and vaccination programs.

Municipal authorities have officially denied any state-sanctioned culling, attributing the deaths to "unidentified vigilante groups" acting out of fear and frustration. However, the lack of a visible, effective administrative solution has led to a breakdown in law and order regarding animal welfare in several neighbourhoods. Mass Dog Killing in Telangana: Lethal Injections Used To Murder 300 Stray Dogs in Hanamkonda, 2 Sarpanches Among 9 Booked.

In response to the Khairatabad attack, the GHMC has deployed a specialised dog-catching unit to the area to identify and relocate the aggressive pack. Officials stated that they are intensifying their Animal Birth Control (ABC) efforts, but residents claim these measures are "too little, too late."

"We are afraid to let our children play outside," a resident stated. "This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in our lane. Every time a child is bitten, the authorities promise action, but the number of stray dogs only continues to grow."

