Kochi, February 15: A tragic incident in Kochi has taken a disturbing turn as a detailed autopsy report revealed that a six-year-old girl, found dead alongside her father in January, had been subjected to s*xual abuse for over a year. The Elamakkara police, who were initially investigating a case of murder-suicide, have now registered a separate case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The bodies were originally discovered on January 16, 2026, at their rented residence in Ponekkara. Investigators believe Pavishankar poisoned his daughter before taking his own life by hanging. While financial distress was initially considered the primary catalyst for the act, the forensic findings received on February 13 indicate a long-term pattern of trauma. The autopsy report specifically noted injuries to the child’s private parts and indicated that she had been abused just hours before her death. Pune Shocker: Bangladeshi Woman Seeking Rescue From Forced S*x Work in Budhwar Peth Sent Back to Brothel by Police; Constable Suspended.

Following the forensic findings, police have intensified their efforts to identify the perpetrator. While the father is a primary suspect in the abuse case, investigators are not ruling out the involvement of others. DNA samples have been collected from both the deceased father and daughter to conduct comparative forensic tests.

The Elamakkara police have begun recording fresh statements from relatives and neighbors. Detectives are also scheduled to question teachers at the child’s school and staff at a daycare center she attended to determine if any behavioral changes or signs of distress had been reported over the past year. Prayagraj Shocker: Minor Brainwashed Into Selling Eggs for iPhone, INR 15000; Police Probe Surrogacy Racket, Conversion Angle.

The background of the family revealed a period of severe economic hardship. Pavishankar, who previously worked as a salesperson at a private firm, had been unemployed for several months. His wife, who works at a major shopping mall in Kochi, reportedly informed officials that there had been frequent arguments over their financial situation.

On the night of the incident, Pavishankar sent his wife a message stating, "I am going with my daughter," while she was at work. When she returned home to find the house locked and her husband’s phone switched off, she assumed they had gone to a relative's house, only to discover the bodies the following morning when family members broke open the door.

The mother of the six-year-old has claimed to be completely unaware of any sexual abuse occurring within the home or elsewhere. Her testimony is being carefully reviewed as police attempt to verify if the abuse took place within the domestic environment or if an external party was involved.

Authorities are also utilising CCTV footage from the surrounding neighborhood to track any individuals who may have visited the house in the days leading up to the tragedy. The school investigation aims to uncover whether the child had confided in anyone or if there were physical indicators of abuse that went unnoticed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2026 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).