Mumbai, October 9: In a shocking incident that took place in Kerala's a stray dog bit a former MLA and three others in Palakkad. According to reports, the alleged incident took place Saturday, October 8. As per reports, former Palakkad MLA KK Divakaran was bitten by a stray dog in the Noorani Thondikulam area. Besides Divakaran, the stray dog also bit three other people in the city.

According to a report in India Today, the alleged incident took place when Divakaran was on his morning walk. The stray dog first attacked Divakaran and bit his leg. When the MLA tried to escape from the clutches of the stray dog, the canine bit him once again on his hands. Surprisingly, the stray dog also bit three other people including a small child. Chennai Policeman, Who Shot to Fame As ‘Dancing Rajesh’, Assaulted for Questioning Attack on Stray Dogs; Six Arrested.

Reports suggest that all four are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. After the incident came to light, the stray dog was caught by officials of a veterinary hospital. Stray dog attacks on human beings has been on the rise recently especially in Kerala. In September 2022, a small child who was playing on a cycle was allegedly bit by a stray dog in Kozhikode. A video of the incident had went viral on social media.

In a separate incident, a cameraman was allegedly attacked by a stray dog attacked during the shooting of a film in Kozhikode's Methottuthazam. The incident took place on Saturday when cameraman Jobin John was attacked by the stray dog during the shooting of the film 'Dasettante Cycle'. John was rushed to Kozhikode Medical College where he received treatment and was also inoculated.

