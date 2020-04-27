Kishori Pednekar, BMC Mayor, Dons Nurse Uniform to Boost Morale of Medical Staff at Mumbai's Nair Hospital Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch Video

BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar (Photo Credits: Twitter/Kishori Pednekar)

Mumbai, April 27: At a time when Mumbai is struggling to combat coronavirus, Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Kishori Pednekar donned her nurse uniform to boost the morale of medical staff at Nair Hospital. Kishori Pednekar is a former nurse. In a video message, she praised efforts of medical workers to combat COVID-19. Over 4,500 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Mumbai so far. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 27,892, Death Toll Reaches 872; Maharashtra Worst-Affected with 8,068 Cases.

Close to 150 people also lost their lives in the city due to the deadly virus. Pedneker shared her image wearing the uniform of a nurse on her twitter account. In her Twitter post, she wrote, “anything for Mumbai”. She added, “We can’t do work from home, we are on the field for you, stay at your home, take care.” Irish PM Leo Varadkar Rejoins Medical Register to Work For Health Service During Coronavirus Crisis.

Video Message by Kishori Pednekar:

Kishori Pednekar's Tweet:

*AnythingForMumbai* We cant do work from home, we are on the field for you, stay at your home, take care....#covid19 At Nair Hospital@mybmc @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/LEWnPPw5oW — Kishori Pednekar (@KishoriPednekar) April 27, 2020

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi also praised Pedneker for her act. She tweeted, “This is our Hon. Mayor of Mumbai, @KishoriPednekar ji.She has been working 8am-2am every single day& now has donned her nurse uniform again to serve the city at Nair Hospital. Seriously those who have been tweeting disparagingly about her should take lessons. Duty before self.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi's Tweet:

This is our Hon. Mayor of Mumbai, @KishoriPednekar ji.She has been working 8am-2am every single day& now has donned her nurse uniform again to serve the city at Nair Hospital. Seriously those who have been tweeting disparagingly about her should take lessons. Duty before self. pic.twitter.com/1hXx6AwGnJ — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 27, 2020

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country. On Monday, the number of coronavirus cases crossed 8,000-mark in this western state. The death toll also mounted to 342. Over 80 percent of cases are reported in Mumbai, Thane and Pune cities of the state. Meanwhile, in India, 27,892 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. The deadly virus also claimed 872 lives.