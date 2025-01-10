Bengaluru, January 10: A new rental scam has emerged in Bengaluru, alarming individuals seeking properties in the city's competitive rental market. An anonymous warning has urged potential renters to be cautious when browsing online property listings, highlighting the growing risks.

An Instagram post from the account NammaBengaluru shared a screenshot from an anonymous follower who fell victim to the rental scam. The follower, having narrowly escaped the situation, decided to share their experience to raise awareness and help others avoid similar scams. Letter Promising Rs 45,000 Monthly Rent and Rs 40 Lakh Advance Payment in TRAI's Name? PIB Fact Check Reveals Mobile Tower Installation Scam.

What Is the Rental Scam?

Fraudsters posing as legitimate property owners and brokers are targeting unsuspecting renters in Bengaluru by offering attractive deals on upscale properties. They often demand an upfront token payment to secure the property, only to disappear once the money is transferred. Sex-for-Rent: One in 20 International Students in Ireland Exposed to Proposals Exchanging Sex for Room, Says Report.

How Scam Unfolded?

The scam unfolded when an individual searching for a 2BHK rental property in Bengaluru’s Bellandur area was contacted by someone claiming to be a property broker. The fraudster shared an appealing picture of the house, which seemed legitimate, and persuaded the potential renter to pay a token amount upfront to secure the property. Once the payment was made, the scammer disappeared, and the renter realized they had been duped. The victim shared their experience online, warning others about the scam and prompting more people to come forward with similar incidents.

