Kolkata, August 4: In an incident of cyber fraud, a man from West Bengal's Kolkata duped a 23-year-old youth of Rs 11 lakh by posing as a cop. The 23-year-old victim, Bapan Sardar, alleged that the accused duped the money on the pretext of getting him a police job. The accused has been identified as Partha Dutta. He was arrested by the police on Tuesday, i.e. August 3.

The victim is a resident of South 24 Parganas in Kolkata. According to a report published in India Today, Dutta impersonated a cop and told the victim that he could get him a job in the police force. Sardar and two others reported paid the accused a sum of Rs 11,60,000. Madhya Pradesh Cybercrime: Man Arrested For Duping Two Bhopal-Based Women of Rs 21.92 Lakh on Pretext of Providing Jobs in Airlines.

“Partha Dutta impersonated himself as an officer of Kolkata Police and told the victim that he has a good rapport with several higher authorities of the department. This induced the complainant along with two others to pay him a sum of Rs 11,60,000 for providing a job in police service,” reported the media house quoting a senior Kolkata police official as saying. A case has been registered against Dutta under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 406, 419 and 420. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

In a similar incident, a man duped a petrol pump owner of Rs 50,000 in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district by impersonating the additional superintendent of police. The incident took place on July 28. A case of fraud was registered under the Information And Technology Act.

