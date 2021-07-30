Jabalpur, July 30: A man duped a petrol pump owner of Rs 50,000 in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district by impersonating as the additional superintendent of police. The incident took place on Wednesday. The petrol pump owner has been identified as Praveen Mishra. A case of fraud has been registered under the Information And Technology Act. Madhya Pradesh Cybercrime: Man Arrested For Duping Two Bhopal-Based Women of Rs 21.92 Lakh on Pretext of Providing Jobs in Airlines.

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter by Jabalpur superintendent of police Siddharth Bahuguna, reported Hindustan Times. The cheat called at the Pananagar police station on Thursday and introduced himself as the additional superintendent of police. Notably, he did not take his name.

“He then asked the police constable to go to a nearby petrol pump and connect him to the pump owner. Constables Narendra Patil and Rupendra Kumar gave the number to pump owner Praveen Mishra. The man then asked Mishra to transfer rs 50,000 in an account,” reported the media house quoting Bahuguna as saying. Haryana Man Duped of Rs 25 Lakh by Relatives on Pretext of Securing Job in US.

The petrol pump owner transferred the amount on the acco8untb number given by the fraud. Mishra reportedly checked the phone number on an app which also showed that the number was registered in the ASP’s name. The petrol pump owner then reported the incident to Panagar police station in-charge RK Soni. After tracing the phone number, it was found out that the call was made from Rajasthan’s Alwar district. The probe has been launched to nab the accused.

