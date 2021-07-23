Bhopal, July 23: The cybercrime unit of Bhopal police on Thursday arrested an aeronautical engineer for allegedly duping two women of Rs 21,92,000 on the pretext of providing jobs in airlines. The accused, identified as Roshan Singh, was arrested from Haryana’s Gurugram on Monday. A complaint was submitted by one of the women last year in August stating that the accused duped her of Rs 17,000. Mumbai Cyber Crime: Man From Powai Duped of Rs 11 Lakh by 'UK Woman'; Police Begin Probe.

During the investigation, it was found that Singh had cheated another woman of Rs 21.75 lakh on the pretext of job and marriage. The complaint said that she came in contact with a lady named Ramiya on Instagram and expressed her desire to get a job in the Airlines industry. Ramiya gave Singh’s number. He introduced himself as Rudra. The accused demanded Rs 70,000 for employment. However, the complainant gave him only Rs 17,000. Haryana Man Duped of Rs 25 Lakh by Relatives on Pretext of Securing Job in US.

Later, the woman came to know about the fraud. She then approached the police. According to a report published in The Times of India, after the investigation, a case was registered under section 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) against mobile numbers and account holders in January 2021.

The accused is a resident of Bihar’s Patna. He managed to escape when Bhopal police reached his native town to arrest him. Singh’s location was traced and later arrested from Gurugram after seven months. He used to dupe women searching for jobs in airlines or on the pretext of marrying them by making fake profiles on Instagram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2021 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).