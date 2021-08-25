Kolkata, August 25: The Kolkata police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stalking a 35-year-old woman for weeks and molesting her in an autorickshaw. The accused, identified as Pintu Pramanik, started stalking the woman after she had reprimanded him for not wearing mask and making advances towards her. A traffic sergeant, Kaushik Chakraborty, and an officer of Jorabagan traffic guard helped cops catch Pintu Pramanik. Kolkata Shocker: Woman Molested by Prospective Employer at Guest House in Ekbalpore Where She Was Called for Job Interview.

According to a report by Times of India, Pramanik had been stalking the woman since she rebuked him for not wearing a face mask and making advances towards her. A few weeks ago, the accused had followed her in the Shyampukur area. However, the woman did not lodge a complaint. On Tuesday when the woman stepped out of her house, Pramanik started chasing her. He allegedly hurled lewd comments and made obscene gestures at her.

At Girish Park crossing, the woman boarded in an autorickshaw. Pramanik also boarded in the same rickshaw and molested her. "When the complainant boarded an auto rickshaw at Girish Park crossing, Pintu even forcefully sat on her lap inside and outraged her modesty," Joint CP (crime), Murlidhar Sharma, was quoted as saying. Kolkata Shocker: Declared 'Dead', Death Certificate Issued, Patient Returns Home Alive.

Fed up with harassment, the woman then reached out to traffic sergeant Kaushik Chakraborty for help. He was posted at Girish Park crossing. "Around 12.30pm the woman reached out to me for help and she appeared to be in trouble. Instead of speaking, she pointing her fingers at the youth and I grabbed the accused," said Chakraborty. He then called the police control room and Pramanik was subsequently arrested.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2021 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).