Kolkata, June 27: In a shocking incident, a woman in Kolkata was allegedly molested at a job interview by an employer in Ekbalpore. Reports inform that the 26-year-old woman had come to the city from Mandirbazar in South 24 Parganas in search of a job. According to a report by TOI, the woman was molested by the employer at a guest house in Ekbalpore where she had been called for an interview.

Reports inform that the accused has been identified as SK Moinuddin. The incident came to light after the woman dialed 100 to seek help from the Police. The TOI report states that the incident was reported around 11.30 pm on Friday. The accused, who is a resident of Budge Budge, had introduced himself as Madhab Mondal. Kolkata Shocker: 65-Year-Old Drunkard Tries to Kill Son With Bomb, Dies After It Explodes Near Him.

According to details by Police, the woman came to Kolkata on June 24 and met the accused (Moinuddin), following which he assaulted her and reportedly outraged her modesty. DC (Port) Zafar Ajmal Kidwai was quoted in the report saying that after getting a call, a team from Ekbalpore police went to the guest house and nabbed the accused.

