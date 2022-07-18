Kolkata, July 18: A 19-year-old college student Pooja Sarkar who was also an aspiring model committed suicide at her rented flat in Bansdroni on Sunday. Reports suggest that the self-killing took place after Pooja allegedly received a call from her boyfriend who lives in Gobardanga, West Bengal.

Kolkata model Pooja Sarkar was a first-year student at the Gobardanga College located at North 24 Parganas district. According to the preliminary investigation, the Pooja visited a restaurant along a female friend on Saturday evening. After the two returned home, Sarkar answered a phone call in the midnight, which followed her rushing and shutting her room door, police officer were quoted as saying in media reports.

Allegedly, the female friend informed the police about the incident after repeated trials to open the door and talk to Pooja. She further brought to the notice of the police that the model had shut door and got no-responsive after a call from her boyfriend. The police entered the residence, broke open the door to find Sarkar hanging from the ceiling fan with a towel. West Bengal Horror: Jilted Lover Beheads 15-Year-Old Girl for Allegedly Rejecting Him in Alipurduar

Kolkata Police initially suspected the cause of model Pooja Sarkar to be suicide, however, no suicide note was traced from the spot. “Her body was found on the ground floor of the four-storey residential building. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a towel,” said police officials.

