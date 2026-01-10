New Delhi, January 10: Silver prices in India witnessed a mild pullback on Saturday, January 10, 2026, as the precious metal cooled off after touching record highs earlier this month. The correction comes amid continued volatility in global commodity markets, driven by geopolitical tensions, shifting trade policies, and strong industrial demand. Check the silver rates today in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jodhpur and Ahmedabad.

In major bullion hubs, silver is now trading close to INR 2.5 lakh per kilogram, marginally lower than recent peaks. Market participants say the dip reflects short-term profit booking rather than a reversal of the broader bullish trend. Gold Rate Today, January 10, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Silver Rates in India Today, January 10, 2026

City Silver Rate (per kg) Delhi INR 2,51,450 Mumbai INR 2,51,880 Chennai INR 2,52,610 Hyderabad INR 2,52,280 Bengaluru INR 2,52,080 Ahmedabad INR 2,52,220 Kolkata INR 2,51,550 Jaipur INR 2,51,850 Lucknow INR 2,51,950 Noida INR 2,51,950 Ghaziabad INR 2,51,950 Gurugram INR 2,51,810 Srinagar INR 2,51,880* Jodhpur INR 2,51,850* Bhopal INR 2,48,900

Note: Prices marked with an asterisk (*) are indicative, based on regional bullion market trends. Bhopal rates dipped by around INR 100 compared to the previous session. Rates are for 999 purity silver and exclude 3% GST and making charges.

What’s Driving the Silver Price Movement?

Despite today’s modest decline, silver remains one of the strongest-performing commodities of early 2026. Since January 1, prices are still up by nearly 4–5%, supported by a sharp rally that pushed rates to an intra-month high earlier this week. Silver Rate Today, January 9, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Analysts point to several global factors behind the sharp swings:

Geopolitical uncertainty: Rising tensions in parts of the Americas have boosted the safe-haven appeal of precious metals.

Supply-side pressure: New export controls by major producing nations have tightened availability in the physical silver market.

Industrial demand surge: Rapid expansion in solar power, electric vehicles, electronics, and AI-related infrastructure continues to soak up supply.

A senior commodity analyst said intermittent corrections are “healthy” at these levels, adding that industrial demand is creating a strong price floor for silver in the medium term.

Investor Outlook: Volatility Likely to Stay

Looking ahead, experts expect silver prices to remain highly sensitive to global cues, including US economic data, currency movements, and policy signals from major economies.

Key support level: Around INR 2,31,000 per kg

Major resistance: Near INR 2,75,000 per kg

While the broader outlook for the first half of 2026 remains positive, investors are advised to stay prepared for sharp intraday swings.

