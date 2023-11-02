Kolkata, November 2: A class 7 student was found hanging in her north Kolkata residence on Tuesday night, October 31, sending shockwaves through the local community. The distressing incident has prompted questions about the circumstances leading up to her tragic demise. According to the Times of India report, the 13-year-old girl was the daughter of an e-rickshaw driver and was known to be an exemplary student at a reputable school.

She was discovered with a doll positioned nearby with a noose around its neck. While some locals claimed the girl had also tied nooses around the necks of two other dolls, the police have refuted these claims. The initial investigation has inclined the authorities to believe the possibility of suicide, although an official conclusion will only be reached after the completion of the post-mortem examination. Kolkata Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Buries Her Under House in Baruipur; Absconding.

A police officer revealed, "So far, we have found nothing that can shed any light on why the girl would take such an extreme decision." The sequence of events leading to the tragic discovery began when the victim's parents, along with her younger sister, left for the local Lakshmi Puja immersion after the girl cited the need to stay home for an upcoming exam. Upon their return at approximately 9:30 pm, the parents' attempts to reach their daughter were met with silence. Kolkata Shocker: Mentally Ill Son Found Living With His Mother's Decomposed Body for Several Days Detained for Questioning.

It was then that they stumbled upon the harrowing sight of their child. Authorities have initiated an inquest, refraining from speculation until the completion of the post-mortem report. Counsellors have urged parents to remain vigilant for any sudden behavioural changes in their children, including alterations in eating and sleeping patterns, withdrawal from social activities, or other signs of emotional distress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2023 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).