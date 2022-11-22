Mumbai, November 22: The West Bengal police arrested a 52-year-old tutor for allegedly misbehaving with a minor student. As per reports, the tutor allegedly molested a Class-VI student. The incident took place at Narayanpur near Baguiati. The accused has been identified as Kestogopal Adhikari.

According to a report in the Times of India, Adhikari works as a contractual employee of the state transport department. Besides, he also gives private tuition to students in computer science. After being arrested, the accused was produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

The incident came to light after the victim's mother filed a complaint against the accused. In her compliant lodged with Narayanpur police station, the woman claimed that the accused had called her and asked her to send her daughter for the computer class. The woman stated that the accused took her daughter to a friend's house.

There, the accused offered to teach the child to play harmonium. The woman stated that the accused touched her child inappropriately there. When the child protested, the tutor scolded her saying that it's the student’s duty to follow the instruction's of the teacher. West Bengal Shocker: Man Behaves Like Dog, 'Barks' at BDO After Bankura Administration Prints His Surname As ‘Kutta’ Instead of ‘Dutta’ in Ration Card (Watch Video).

In a separate incident, a school teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting his student while dropping her back home after a youth festival event in Kerala. The police also arrested the principal and two other teachers of the higher secondary school for allegedly persuading the mother of the 15-year-old girl to drop the complaint against the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).