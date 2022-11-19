In a shocking incident that took place on West Bengal, a man was seen behaving like a dog in front of local BDO after his name was printed as "Kutta" instead of "Dutta" in the ration card. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the man behaved like a dog in front of BDO as he wanted to change his name on Ration card which was printed as Srikant Kumar 'Kutta' instead of Dutta. Reports said that the man behaved like a dog as Bankura administration failed to change his name after several attempts.

Man Behaves Like a Dog After Named Printed As ‘Kutta’

This Man was seen behaving like a dog in front of local BDO trying to change his name written on Ration card as Srikant kumar ‘kutta’ instead of Dutta. Allegedly he behaved like a dog as Bankura administration has failed to change his name after several attempts. pic.twitter.com/jGfYKHkJF4 — Anupam Mishra (@Anupammishra777) November 19, 2022

Watch Video:

Yeh bhi sahi hai... Man in Bengal's Bankura acts like a dog, after his name was printed as *Kutta* instead of *Dutta* in the ration card! pic.twitter.com/YFgBrOToBc — Suryagni (@Suryavachan) November 19, 2022

