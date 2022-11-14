Mumbai, November 14: On Saturday, the Mumbai Police arrested a gym trainer for allegedly molesting a woman in Colaba. As per reports, the police arrested the 29-year-old gym instructor on charges of molestation and criminal intimidation after a woman filed a complaint against him. In her complaint, the woman, a mother of two a alleged molestation charges against the gym trainer.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused has been identified as Vaibhav Kasbekar. The woman, who runs a vada-pav stall in Colaba with her family told cops that Kasbekar has first visited their stall in June 2021. She claimed that back then he had asked her for her mobile number in order to place orders. Odisha Shocker: Man Takes Wife to Delhi on Pretext of Finding Work, Marries Her Off to Haryana Resident; Arrested.

The woman in her complaint further stated that she gave her husband's number, on which the accused called multiple times. Once when the women answered the call, the accused asked her to meet him. However, the woman refused and said that she will inform the police.

Things turned ugly when the accused came near her house on Saturday. The accused threatened to kidnap her daughter if she did agree to meet him. In his client's defence, advocate Sunil Pandey, Kasbekar’s lawyer said, "My client has been falsely implicated. There was social media chat history with photos and videos between the two." Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Throws Him Out of House, Forces Him To Sell His Parents Home; Accused Arrested.

