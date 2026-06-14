Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Thunderstorms Likely with Temperatures Around 27°C

Kolkata is set for a humid and stormy day as the city experiences thunderstorms and high humidity levels on Sunday, 14 June 2026. The mercury will hover around a pleasant 27°C, but the oppressive humidity of 94% will make it feel considerably warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching 34°C. Residents should be prepared for scattered thunderstorms throughout the day, bringing much-needed relief from the heat but also potential travel disruptions.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 34°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 94% Wind Speed 8 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Thunderstorm 8% 8 km/h 02:00 28°C Thunderstorm 2% 8 km/h 04:00 28°C Thunderstorm 1% 6 km/h 06:00 29°C Thunderstorm 17% 4 km/h 08:00 31°C Thunderstorm 45% 3 km/h 10:00 28°C Light drizzle 56% 8 km/h 12:00 30°C Thunderstorm 63% 9 km/h 14:00 32°C Thunderstorm 65% 8 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The weather outlook indicates that thunderstorms will be a recurring feature, particularly in the early morning hours and continuing through the afternoon. While the night begins with thunderstorms and an 8% chance of rain at midnight, conditions will gradually shift. By the morning, there's an increased likelihood of rain, with a 45% chance by 8 AM, and a further surge to 56% by 10 AM, potentially manifesting as light drizzle. The afternoon hours are predicted to see a peak in thunderstorm activity and rain chances, reaching 65% by 2 PM.

This forecast aligns with broader weather reports indicating an intensifying monsoon across West Bengal, with warnings of heavy rain and thunderstorms across the state. The active monsoon conditions are expected to persist, bringing a significant chance of precipitation for Kolkata. While the wind speed remains relatively low at around 8 km/h, the combination of heat and humidity, punctuated by thunderstorms, will define the day's weather pattern.

For those venturing out on Sunday, it is advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat due to the persistent threat of rain. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the high humidity and perceived temperature. Commuters should anticipate potential delays, especially during periods of heavy downpour. Staying hydrated is also crucial, even with the cooler temperatures, given the high humidity.

In light of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, with the Kolkata Knight Riders having several matches scheduled, weather conditions could play a role. Any significant rainfall or thunderstorms could potentially lead to delays or interruptions in outdoor sporting events, impacting players and spectators alike. Fans attending any matches should stay updated on weather advisories and be prepared for potential disruptions.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).