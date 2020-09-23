New Delhi, September 23: Rajya Sabha passed the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020 today. These bills were passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. These bills will now be sent to the President for his assent.

The labour reform bills seek to remove impediments for winding up of companies and allow firing of staff without government permission in firms with up to 300 workers. The passing of these bills will thus make it easier for employers to hire and fire workers while bringing all workers under some form of social security.

The bills were passed in the Upper House amid of the opposition which decided to boycott the remaining monsoon session of the Parliament after eight Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended. Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020: Here's All About the Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha Today.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, will consolidate and amend the laws regulating the occupational safety, health and working conditions of persons employed in an establishment and related matters.

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, seeks to consolidate and amend laws relating to trade unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishments or undertaking, investigation and settlement of industrial disputes.

The Code on Social Security, 2020, will amend and consolidate laws relating to social security with the goal to extend social security to all employees and workers either in the organised sector or the unorganised sector.

Over 29 labour laws have been merged into four codes and one (Code on Wages Bill, 2019) of them has already been passed, according to the minister. The passage of the three codes by Parliament today completes government efforts to reform labour laws in the country.

