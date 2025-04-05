Mumbai, April 05: Under the Maharashtra government’s Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, around 2.41 crore women have received nine monthly installments of INR 1500 each by March 2025. After disqualifying nearly 5 lakh applications due to ineligibility, eligible women have already had nine installments credited to their bank accounts. Now, the 10th installment — the Ladki Bahin Yojana April Installment — is expected to be credited between April 24 and April 30, 2025.

This time, the amount will be disbursed in two phases due to ongoing verification of applications for lakhs of women who haven’t yet received the 8th and 9th installments. These women will receive a combined payment of INR 4500 — covering February, March, and April — along with the 10th installment. Ladki Bahin Yojana: When Will Eligible Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 2100 per Month? Ajit Pawar Gives Update.

The scheme offers monthly financial support of INR 1500 to eligible women aged 18 to 65, including married, widowed, divorced, or single women who are dependent. Its primary goal is to empower women and ensure financial independence. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: April Installment of Woman Welfare Scheme May Get Delayed, Check Full Details.

Women whose applications are approved but have not received recent installments should expect payments in this upcoming cycle. The first phase of payment is likely to begin on April 24, with the second phase starting from April 27. However, the official dates are yet to be confirmed, so beneficiaries are advised to stay updated and regularly check their bank accounts.

Women who face issues receiving the funds can contact the helpline or visit their local grievance centers for assistance.

