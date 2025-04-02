Mumbai, April 02: Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is once again in the spotlight as women await the promised INR 2100 per month. The Mahayuti government, before the assembly elections, had pledged to increase the amount from INR 1500 to INR 2100. However, even after four months of forming the government, beneficiaries are still receiving only INR 1500, raising concerns among women and the opposition.

The Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, announced in July 2023 under CM Eknath Shinde, provides INR 1500 per month to eligible women aged 21 to 65. So far, nine installments have been credited, but the financial burden on the state exchequer has become a key issue. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alleges that the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme is draining state resources, leading to cuts in other welfare programs. They claim the INR 2100 promise was an election gimmick. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: April Installment of Woman Welfare Scheme May Get Delayed, Check Full Details.

Despite expectations of a budget session announcement, the government has remained silent. CM Devendra Fadnavis and his ministers assure that the scheme will not be discontinued and that the increased amount will be provided soon. However, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar recently stated that the hike will be considered only when the state’s financial condition improves. Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Begins Large-Scale Verification of Beneficiaries, Thousands May Lose Benefits.

This uncertainty may cost Mahayuti in upcoming municipal elections, as discontent grows among “Ladki Bahins” who were key to its electoral success. If the promise remains unfulfilled, public dissatisfaction could impact the coalition’s political future.

