Mumbai, May 12: In a major announcement aimed at empowering women, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar revealed a proposal was made to provide loans of up to INR 40,000 to beneficiaries of the Ladli Bahina Yojana to help them start small businesses and become financially self-reliant. The announcement was made during a public program organised by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra's Nanded.

The state government currently spends INR 45,000 crore annually to support the Ladli Bahina Yojana, which provides direct financial assistance of INR 1,500 per month to eligible women. Pawar reassured that the scheme will not be discontinued, urging beneficiaries to ignore opposition-led rumours. “Even if there’s a delay in payment, the assistance continues without fail,” he asserted. Ladki Bahin Yojana: Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Shirsat Alleges Fund Diversion From Social Welfare Department; Officials Clarify No Diversion, Funds Allocated per Budget Norms.

Loan Scheme for Ladki Bahin Yojana Beneficiaries Soon?

Under the new proposal, the government is collaborating with banks to offer micro-business loans to women enrolled in the Ladli Bahina Yojana. The INR 1,500 monthly assistance currently provided by the government may be used to repay the loan in easy instalments. Ajit Pawar stated that discussions are underway with cooperative and regional banks, especially in Nanded, to facilitate the initiative.

"Women can become self-sufficient if given access to capital," said Pawar. "Some women in Maharashtra have already set examples by starting businesses. We want to expand this possibility across the state," he added. No Hike in Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment? Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat Says ’Monthly Payout Cannot Be Raised From INR 1,500 to INR 2,100'.

Speaking on agricultural reforms, Pawar underlined the government’s initiative to reduce its electricity subsidy burden, which stands at INR 20,000 crore per month. Plans are in progress to install solar panels that will ensure daytime electricity for farmers' agricultural pumps. “This move will help reduce the state's financial burden and ensure reliable power supply for farmers,” he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).