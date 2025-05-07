Mumbai, May 7: Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Sanjay Shirsat has admitted that a key electoral promise under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana cannot be fulfilled due to financial constraints while openly criticising the state Finance Department, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, for diverting funds from his ministry.

At a press conference in Mumbai on May 5, Shirsat confirmed that the scheme, which provides monthly assistance of INR 1,500 to eligible women, cannot be hiked to INR 2,100 as promised during the elections. “It is a fact that the payout cannot be increased due to the financial burden on the Finance Department. However, the scheme will not be scrapped and INR 1,500 will continue to be disbursed,” he clarified. Ladki Bahin Yojana News Update: Maharashtra Govt Diverts INR 746 Crore From SC/ST Welfare Departments To Fund Scheme; Minister Sanjay Shirsat Protests.

No Hike in Maharashtra Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment?

The Mahayuti government, which returned to power in Maharashtra five months ago with significant support from underprivileged women voters, had made the Ladki Bahin scheme a flagship electoral plank. However, implementation has faced turbulence amid internal rifts.

All Not Good Within MahaYuti Government?

Shirsat alleged that INR 410 crore meant for his Social Justice Department was diverted without his knowledge. “I was not even informed. I learnt from the media that funds were taken away. If there’s no need for the Social Justice Department, it might as well be shut down,” he said. Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Instalment Released: Maharashtra Govt Releases 10th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme, Know How To Check Bank Balance.

He further accused the Finance Department of acting unilaterally and expressed dismay at his department's continued “injustice”. Shirsat also questioned the redirection of funds to other schemes, including Gharkul Yojana and Mukhyamantri Baliraja Savlat Yojana, suggesting that such diversions threaten the viability of his department’s operations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has added fuel to the controversy, claiming that current disbursements under the Ladki Bahin scheme are only INR 500, far below the promised INR 1,500. Despite growing friction, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and CM Shinde have attempted to reassure the public. “We will explore ways to boost revenue and seek Centre’s help. Whatever was promised will be fulfilled,” Bawankule said.

