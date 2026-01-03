Mumbai, January 3: Beneficiaries of Maharashtra’s Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana are awaiting the release of their year-end payments as the state government considers a joint disbursement for December and January. While the Ladki Bahin Yojana November installment of INR 1,500 has already been credited to bank accounts, recent reports suggest that a double payment totaling INR 3,000 may be issued this month to mark the festive occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides financial assistance to women across the state, has seen consistent monthly transfers, though expectations for a combined November-December payout were not met. State officials are now reportedly aiming for a significant distribution event on January 14, coinciding with both the festival and the lead-up to several municipal corporation elections scheduled for mid-January. Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session 2025: Shiv Sena Leader Sunil Prabhu Alleges Corruption in Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Heated Debate.

Maharashtra Govt Likely to Credit Double Installment for Ladki Bahin Yojana

While an official government notification is still pending, a media report claims that the December and January installments are likely to be credited together. If approved, eligible women would receive INR 3,000 in a single transaction.

This move is widely seen as a strategic gesture ahead of the municipal polls on January 14-15. Analysts suggest that a timely "Sankranti gift" could serve to bolster public sentiment toward the ruling coalition just as voters head to the booths. Ladki Bahin E-KYC: As the December 31 Deadline Nears, Know Steps to Complete Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme's E-KYC Process at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

Deadline Expires for KYC

Despite the positive news regarding upcoming payments, a significant number of women are at risk of being removed from the beneficiary list. The deadline for completing "Know Your Customer" (KYC) formalities has officially expired.

Reports indicate that several lakh women across Maharashtra failed to complete the mandatory verification process. As the system moves toward stricter compliance, those without updated KYC records will no longer be eligible for monthly transfers. The government has emphasized that these measures are necessary to ensure the fund reaches authentic and active bank accounts.

About Ladki Bahin Yojana...

The Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched to provide social security and financial independence to women from lower-income backgrounds. Since its inception, the program has been a cornerstone of the state's welfare agenda.

However, the exclusion of women due to technical hurdles like KYC has become a point of contention. Local representatives have urged the government to provide a final window for verification, though current instructions suggest that the payment process will proceed only for those who met the recent deadline.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Saam TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).