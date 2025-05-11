Mumbai, May 11: Shiv Sena’s Social Welfare Minister Sanjay Shirsat has publicly expressed strong discontent over what he termed the diversion of funds from his department to the Maharashtra government’s flagship Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The minister’s reaction followed a government resolution that allocated INR 410 crore from the social welfare department’s budget to the scheme. However, senior officials have dismissed the claim of fund diversion, stating that the allocation was part of a standard budgeting practice.

According to the state budget, INR 36,000 crore was earmarked for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, of which INR 28,290 crore came from the general budget. Additionally, INR 3,960 crore was allotted through the social welfare department specifically for Scheduled Caste (SC) beneficiaries, and INR 3,250 crore was routed through the tribal welfare department for Scheduled Tribe (ST) beneficiaries. These allocations were passed by the state legislature as part of the budget. Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Instalment Released: Maharashtra Govt Releases 10th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme, Know How To Check Bank Balance.

Subsequent allocations included Rs 2,546 crore from the general budget, Rs 410 crore from the SC-targeted portion of the social welfare department’s budget, and Rs 335 crore from the tribal welfare department — with the stipulation that these could only be used for SC and ST beneficiaries respectively. Ladki Bahin Yojana News Update: Maharashtra Govt Diverts INR 746 Crore From SC/ST Welfare Departments To Fund Scheme; Minister Sanjay Shirsat Protests.

Officials likened this to standard practice for centrally sponsored schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other welfare initiatives, where departments manage scheme-specific allocations for targeted populations. They also noted that the social welfare department’s budget was raised accordingly, with a 42% hike in the SC component within the state’s annual plan to support such welfare schemes.

