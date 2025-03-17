Mumbai, March 17: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently shared an update about the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, which is run by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the state. While replying to the budget discussion in the state legislative assembly today, March 17, Ajit Pawar said that the state government has no plan to wind up the welfare scheme aimed at empowering women. "Whenever a scheme is introduced, it often needs repairs (or amendments). We will make the necessary amendments," Pawar added.

Today, during the discussion on the state budget, members of the legislative assembly raised questions regarding the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. Some questioned the government's "failure" to raise the monthly financial aid from INR 1,500 to INR 2,100, which was promised during the assembly poll campaign. On the other hand, other legislative members sought answers on the scrutiny process of beneficiaries and wanted to know if any action would be taken, including reclaiming amounts given to women beneficiaries who are now deemed ineligible. No Hike in Ladki Bahin Stipend: Opposition Stages Walkout As Maharashtra Government ‘Fails’ To Increase Aid Under Ladki Bahin Yojana From INR 1,500 to INR 2,100.

It must be noted that the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme was launched under former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's tenure. Under the scheme, the state government provides women with INR 1,500 as monthly allowances. However, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the MahaYuti, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the NCP-Ajit Pawar camp, promised to raise the Lakdki Bahin Yojana amount to INR 2,100 per month.

However, the state government has not yet hiked the monthly allowance to the promised INR 2,100. A few days ago, Ajit Pawar clarified that he had never made such a commitment. Although he acknowledged that the pledge was part of the ruling alliance's manifesto, Pawar cited financial constraints as the reason for maintaining the existing amount of INR 1,500. In his budget speech, Ajit Pawar allocated INR 36,000 crore for the scheme, which is lower than last year’s INR 40,000 crore. Maharashtra Budget 2025: INR 36,000 Crore for Ladki Bahin Yojana; Various Taxes Proposed To Generate Additional Revenue As State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar Presents Budget for 2025-26.

Pawar, who also holds the finance ministry, further clarified that the scheme remains a priority but said that the state's fiscal health does not allow for an immediate hike. That said, the Deputy CM assured that the state government would consider increasing the payout in the future based on revenue availability.

