Ladli Behna Yojana 37th Instalment Payment Status: How To Check INR 1,500 Credit Online at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is scheduled to disburse the 37th monthly instalment of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana today, Sunday, June 14. The state government will transfer a financial assistance amount of INR 1,500 directly into the bank accounts of more than 1.25 crore eligible women beneficiaries via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The official release will take place during a state-level event held in the Kesli area of the Deori assembly constituency in Sagar district, where the Chief Minister will also inaugurate development projects worth approximately INR 350 crore.

As the funds are disbursed via a single-click electronic transfer, beneficiaries can independently verify their transaction records online through the state's official portal. Ladli Behna Yojana 37th Installment Date: CM Mohan Yadav To Release INR 1,500 for 1.25 Crore Women on June 14.

Step-by-Step Process to Check Ladli Behna Yojana Payment Status

Beneficiaries wishing to check if the 37th instalment has been credited to their accounts can use the public tracking feature on the state's dedicated system. No login credentials or passwords are required for a basic status check. To verify the transaction status, beneficiaries should follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the official portal at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

Navigate to the official portal at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in. Access the Tracking Link: On the homepage, select the option labeled "Application and Payment Status" (Aavedan evam Bhugtan ki Sthiti).

On the homepage, select the option labeled "Application and Payment Status" (Aavedan evam Bhugtan ki Sthiti). Enter Required Details: Provide either the Member Samagra ID (Samagra Member ID) or the registration number generated during the initial scheme enrollment.

Provide either the Member Samagra ID (Samagra Member ID) or the registration number generated during the initial scheme enrollment. Security Verification: Type the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen exactly as shown.

Type the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen exactly as shown. Request OTP: Click on the "Send OTP" button. A One-Time Password will be transmitted to the mobile number registered and linked with the Samagra profile.

Submit and View: Enter the received OTP into the designated field and click "Search". The screen will display the complete payment history, indicating whether the June 2026 instalment has been successfully processed, failed, or remains pending.

Alternative Verification Methods

Apart from the online portal, beneficiaries will receive an automated SMS notification on their registered mobile numbers once the INR 1,500 bank credit is completed by the processing bank. Additionally, individuals can check their balances by visiting their local bank branch, using an ATM, or utilising checking services via registered net banking or mobile banking applications.

Technical and Eligibility Prerequisites

To ensure the uninterrupted receipt of funds, the state administration mandates that all beneficiary bank accounts remain fully active and legally compliant with central welfare structures.

DBT Activation: The recipient's bank account must have Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) features enabled to receive automated state funds.

The recipient's bank account must have Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) features enabled to receive automated state funds. Aadhaar Seeding: The account must be actively linked and seeded with the beneficiary's unique Aadhaar card number.

The account must be actively linked and seeded with the beneficiary's unique Aadhaar card number. Demographic Eligibility: The scheme remains restricted to married, widowed, divorced, or destitute female residents of Madhya Pradesh aged between 21 and 60 years, whose total annual family income falls strictly below INR 2.5 lakh.

Background of the Scheme

Launched in March 2023, the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana serves as a cornerstone socioeconomic initiative aimed at improving health, nutrition, and financial independence among women in Madhya Pradesh. While the financial assistance initially began at INR 1,000 per month, the state government subsequently augmented the monthly allocation to INR 1,250, and eventually up to the current tier of INR 1,500 per month to counteract inflationary pressures. Ladli Behna Yojana: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers INR 1,836 Crore to 1.25 Crore Women Beneficiaries in Single Click.

According to official state metrics, the government has routed over ₹55,000 crore directly into the accounts of rural and urban women across Madhya Pradesh since the inception of the scheme.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).