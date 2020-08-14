New Delhi, August 14: Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. Agarwal was addressing the press conference on the country's coronavirus response during the nationwide lockdown. The 48-year-old was giving daily updates on the coronavirus situation. Amit Shah Tests Negative for COVID-19, Union Home Minister Issues Confirmation on Official Twitter Handle.

"Dear All,Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon," Agarwal said in a tweet.

Dear All,Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon. — lavagarwal (@lavagarwal) August 14, 2020

A 1996 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, Lav Agarwal studied mechanical engineering at Indian Institutes of Technology- Delhi (IIT-Delhi). In 1996, he cracked the civil services exam with an all-India rank of 21.

