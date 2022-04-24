Beirut, April 24: The Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) announced in a tweet that a boat carrying 60 people has capsized in the waters off the northern city of Tripoli.

The organisation on Saturday evening said it has sent seven ambulances to the port of Tripoli to help in the rescue process, Xinhua news agency reported.

Check tweet:

⚠️⚠️⚠️طرابلس: غرق زورق وعلى متنه حوالي ٦٠ شخص. وجّه الصليب الأحمر اللبناني ٧ سيارات إسعاف الى ميناء طرابلس pic.twitter.com/EMQVXbljG8 — Lebanese Red Cross (@RedCrossLebanon) April 23, 2022

There is no report of casualties yet, and LRC did not identify the victims nor their destination or the purpose of the trip.

