Lemon Green Restaurant Fire: 10 Killed As Blaze Engulfs Hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, Several Rescued (Watch Video)

At least 10 people lost their lives and several others were rescued after a devastating fire broke out at the Lemon Green Restaurant and an adjoining hotel building in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning. The incident triggered a massive emergency response, with firefighters battling flames that rapidly spread through the five-storey structure.

According to officials, the fire started around 8:50 am in the basement area of Lemon Green Restaurant, located in the narrow lanes of Hauz Rani. Upon receiving the distress call, the Delhi Fire Service rushed multiple firefighting units to the scene, including two water tenders, two water bowsers, a quick-response vehicle, and other emergency teams. Ghaziabad Fire: 3 Dogs Killed As Massive Blaze Erupts in Multi-Story Residential Apartment in Avantika Colony (Watch Videos).

Delhi Fire Kills 10

#WATCH | Delhi | Death toll rises to 10 in Malviya Nagar restaurant fire incident, say Delhi Police. Visuals from the site pic.twitter.com/sfrzsMzJIm — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026

Authorities believe nearly 40 people were inside the building when the fire broke out. The hotel, which reportedly had around 25 rooms, was accommodating several guests, many of them foreign nationals who had come to India for medical treatment. Burari Building Collapse Video: Another Building Collapses in Delhi After Explosion Days After Saket Tragedy Kills 6.

Local residents said most of the guests were asleep when the blaze erupted, making evacuation efforts particularly challenging. Rescue teams worked for hours to evacuate trapped occupants and bring the fire under control.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is currently under investigation. Officials are examining whether safety violations or electrical faults may have contributed to the tragedy. Further details are awaited as authorities continue rescue and inspection operations at the site.

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