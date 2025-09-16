Lucknow, September 16: In a first-of-its-kind move, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out strict measures to tackle the rising number of stray dog attacks across the state. Under the new directive, any stray dog that bites a person twice without provocation will be permanently confined to an Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre, effectively sentencing it to life in a shelter. However, there is a catch: the "life imprisonment" of the said dog will end if they are officially adopted.

The order, issued by Urban Development Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat on September 10, applies to all rural and urban civic bodies and aims to control the growing threat posed by aggressive stray dogs, News18 reported. It comes in the wake of increasing public concern and a Supreme Court directive urging action on stray dog management. Mathura Dog Attack: 7-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Stray Dogs in Uttar Pradesh, Passerby Beats Canines Away (Watch Videos).

10 Days of 'Imprisonment’ on 1st Bite

"Once there, the stray dog will be sterilised if the procedure has not already been done. It will be kept under observation for 10 days, and its behaviour will be noted. Before being released, the dog will be microchipped, which will have all its details and also enable us to trace its location," said Dr Bijay Amrit Raj, Veterinary Officer at the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation.

‘Life Imprisonment’ for Dogs in Uttar Pradesh For Biting for 2nd Time

If the same dog bites another person again, a three-member committee will investigate whether the attack was provoked. "A committee of three people will be set up, consisting of a veterinary doctor from the area, someone who has experience with animals and understands their behaviour, and someone from the municipal corporation. They will verify that the attack was unprovoked; if the animal bites after someone throws a stone, that will not be considered an unprovoked attack," Dr Raj Added. Kushinagar Dog Attack: Kid Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in UP, Sustains 18 Deep Wounds; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

According to the order, the dogs facing life imprisonment can be adopted, but the person who does so will have to provide all details, name, and address, etc., and submit an affidavit that the canine will not be released on the streets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).