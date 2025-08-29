In a horrifying incident, a seven-year-old girl was critically injured after being attacked by three stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The victim, identified as Shrishti, was walking alone when the dogs mauled her from behind. In a viral video, the dogs can be seen biting and dragging the child, despite her screams for help. Two passerbies rushed to her rescue, using a stick to drive the animals away. Shrishti sustained multiple bite wounds and remains in critical condition. Another video has surfaced showing a man beating the dogs with a stick to drive them away. Dog Attack in Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Girl Returning From Grocery Store Attacked by Stray Dogs in Khargone, Video Surfaces.

Mathura Dog Attack

Shame on inhuman boy who is beating innocent stray dogs with a stick 😓#MainBhiDogLover pic.twitter.com/FzEK4JMp9V — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) August 29, 2025

