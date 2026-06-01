Lionel Messi Statue Removed in Kolkata: 70-Foot Monument Dismantled Over Safety Concerns After Storms (Watch Video)

A massive 70-foot-tall statue of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi was dismantled and removed from its pedestal in the Lake Town area on Monday, following severe public safety concerns triggered by recent storms. Officials from the West Bengal Public Works Department (PWD) supervised the operation, utilizing heavy-duty hydraulic cranes to carefully detach the structural framework from its plinth. According to PWD engineers, the iron-and-fiberglass monument-which depicts Messi hoisting the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy-was loaded onto a flatbed transport truck without sustaining any physical damage.

The structure is currently being held in the secure custody of the PWD at its Bidhannagar facility. While the state government has issued no official announcement regarding a permanent location, administrative sources hint that the monument could eventually be re-erected at either Eco Park or Rabindra Sarobar, pending a comprehensive technical assessment. 70-foot Messi Statue in Kolkata to Be Taken Down Due to Safety Concerns.

Structural Flaws and Public Hazard

The decision to pull down the towering tribute follows an accumulation of complaints from local residents and commuters along the busy VIP Road corridor. Observers first alerted the Lake Town police station a few days ago after witnessing the 70-foot structure visibly swaying and tilting during localized pre-monsoon thunderstorms.

An initial inspection conducted by police personnel, civic administrators, and PWD engineering teams prompted an immediate technical review. The on-site contractor subsequently reported severe flaws within the statue's primary foundation bolts, warning that the underlying support framework had been heavily compromised.

With uneven movement reported between the lower extremities of the installation, engineers concluded that the statue posed an immediate danger to life and property, threatening a catastrophic collapse ahead of the incoming monsoon rains. As a temporary precautionary measure last week, crews used high-tensile nylon ropes to anchor the statue from eight sides before Monday’s full dismantling. Footballer Lionel Messi Posts Heartwarming Montage From India Tour, Includes Moment With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jeh; Bebo Shares Excitement (View Post).

Lionel Messi Statue Removed in Kolkata

VIDEO | A 70-foot-tall statue of Argentine football star Lionel Messi, which had become structurally unstable following recent storms, was removed from Lake Town here on Monday. According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, the statue was dismantled from its pedestal and… pic.twitter.com/KCmnxVmsGA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2026

Background and Political Undertones

The installation of the giant tribute dates back to December last year, when it was virtually unveiled via remote control by Lionel Messi himself during his multi-city 'GOAT Tour' of India. Spearheaded by the local Sree Bhumi Sporting Club, the project was heavily championed by former state minister Sujit Bose to celebrate the region's historical passion for football.

However, the monument has faced persistent controversy since its inception. Aside from early aesthetic criticism from fans regarding its facial accuracy, the project became a subject of administrative scrutiny. Legal questions arose regarding its placement atop an underground pedestrian crossing on government-owned land, with reports indicating that the organizers had failed to secure a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PWD before construction.

The removal also arrives amidst shifting political currents in the state. The project’s key architect, Sujit Bose, was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under money laundering charges tied to a municipal recruitment scam. Concurrently, public infrastructure projects approved under the previous regime have faced heightened structural and administrative audits by the newly established state government.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).