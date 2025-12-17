After concluding the last leg of his India tour, legendary footballer Lionel Messi decided to post a special montage video on social media, incorporating memories from his visit to the country. Lionel Messi Meets Shah Rukh Khan In Kolkata Amidst Ongoing GOAT India Tour 2025 (Watch Video).

Amidst several moments that apparently stood out for the G.O.A.T. was his meeting with Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor and her two boys, Taimur and Jeh.

View Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

View Lionel Messi's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Elated about featuring in Messi's farewell video, Bebo gave a shout-out to her elder son Taimur.

Kareena re-posted Messi's video on the Stories section of her Instagram and wrote, “Ok Tim then this happened (heart emoji) for you (heart emoji) (sic).”

During his visit to India, Messi met many bigwigs from B-town such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, and Geeta Basra, to name just a few.

On Wednesday, Messi took to his IG and treated the netizens with a special video, along with a special goodbye message for all his Indian fans.

The clip had glimpses of Messi meeting the children at the stadium, along with his meeting with the cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. However, picking from all his Bollywood interactions, Messi chose to include only Kareena and her sons in the montage.

The footballer captioned the post, “Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality, and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India (sic).”

As part of his Indian tour, Messi landed in Mumbai on Sunday. However, this tour did not start on a great note, as he encountered an embarrassing situation in Kolkata. Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes Sons Taimur and Jeh to Meet Lionel Messi at Wankhede Stadium (View Pics).

The footballer was forced to leave early after things got rough at the Salt Lake stadium as political and influential figures hijacked the event, irking fans, who did not get a chance to see Messi even after paying thousands for tickets.

After Kolkata, Messi also went to Hyderabad and then Mumbai as part of his itinerary.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2025 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).