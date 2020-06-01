Liquor Sales in Telangana: KCR Govt Aims to Earn Rs 375 Crore in Revenue From Alcohol Business Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Alcohol sale amid COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Hyderabad, June 1: Amidst the number of coronavirus cases in Telangana reaching 2700 mark, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao government is aiming to mint Rs 375 crore in revenue from liquor sales. The Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise of Telangana made the calculations after sending the notice to all the District Prohibition and Excise officers and Deputy commissioners of Prohibition and Excise.

According to a report, published in the The News Minute, the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise of Telangana instructed all the District Prohibition and Excise officers to collect the fourth installment of Retail Shop Excise tax. This cess is due for the FY 2019-20, and as per provisions, have to be paid before June 20. The notice further threatens to cancel the liquor sale licence if any irregularities or deviations are found. Telangana Extends Lockdown Till June 7, Unlock 1 Guidelines to Be Followed in Areas Outside Containment Zones.

Informing about the notice, the government authorities expect that an amount of Rs 375,87,50,000 will be collected through tax. Dividing it between divisions, authorities expect Rs 4,757 lakh from Hyderabad division, Rs 9,351 lakh from Ranga Reddy division and Rs 2,973 from Medak division. Other divisions include Nalgonda (Rs 3,916.3 lakh), Mahabubnagar (Rs 2,300 lakh), Nizamabad (Rs 1,887.5 lakh), Warangal (Rs 3,900 lakh), Khammam (Rs 2341.3 lakh), Adilabad (Rs 2,276.3 lakh) and Karimnagar (Rs 3,817.5 lakh).

Apart from this, the State government also hiked the prices of imported liquor by 16 percent and country-made liquor by 11 percent. Earlier, the government allowed liquor stores were opened in Telangana on May 6, even in red zones like Hyderabad. However, ordered them not to sell alcohol to a customer if they are not wearing a mask.