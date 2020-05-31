Telangana Extends Lockdown Till June 7, Unlock 1 Guidelines to Be Followed in Areas Outside Containment Zones

K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo Credits: Twitter, @TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad, May 31: The Telangana government on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown in areas outside containment zones till June 7. However, the lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30. A government order was issued in this regard after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao held a meeting with senior officials.

The announcement comes a day after the Centre decided to extend the lockdown in the areas inside containment zones till June 30. The Chief minister held discussions with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy and other senior officials against the backdrop of the Centre issuing new guidelines on the lockdown. Lockdown 5.0: Maharashtra Issues 'Mission Begin Again' Guidelines, Markets to Open From June 5, Religious Places, Malls, Restaurants to Remain Closed.

It was decided to implement the relaxations given in the guidelines by the Centre in all the areas except in the containment zones. KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, directed the officials concerned to strictly implement the lockdown in the containment zones.

The night-time curfew will be in force from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The shops can remain open till 8 p.m. Currently, the night curfew is in force from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. He also said that there should not be any restrictions on the inter-state travel.

According to Government Order, no separate permission will be required for inter-state movement of people. Earlier, the state government had extended the lockdown till May 31. Lockdown 5.0 in UP: Staggered Office Timings, 12-Hour Markets, Religious Places to Open; What's Allowed and Prohibited.

The state has witnessed spike in Covid-19 cases following the beginning of fourth phase of the lockdown on May 18. Officials admitted that the movement of people following the easing of lockdown norms led to increase in number of cases.